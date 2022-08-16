e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Sarahniya Sewa Police Medal for Dr Dinesh Joshi

The officer received the medal at the hands of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the state-level Independence Day function at Lal Parade Ground in the city on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
Dr Dinesh Joshi, in-charge of EWO Police station with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the award ceremony in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): For a cop, Dinesh Joshi has rather too many degrees. The 57-year-old in-charge of EOW Police station, Bhopal, is a postgraduate in economics and sociology. He is also a law graduate (LLB). And he also holds a doctorate.

Dr Joshi was conferred with the Sarahniya Sewa Police Medal in January 2022. He received the medal at the hands of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the state-level Independence Day function at Lal Parade Ground in the city on Monday.

Dr Joshi joined the state police in September 1992. He was posted as a trainee in Indore and subsequently served in Indore, Khandwa and Ujjain districts, besides in the Naxal-infested Bastar (then a part of Madhya Pradesh). He has also served in the AJK and CID.

In 2005, he was conferred with the Amrita Devi Award for distinguished work in the field of wildlife conservation. He was also feted for his work as the police station in-charge in Khandwa, Bastar, Bhopal and Jabalpur districts.

