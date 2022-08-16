e-Paper Get App

Bhopal:Har Ghar Tiranga award to police stations for better policing

A five-member committee was formed to assess the work of police stations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
A decked up police station during the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Bhopal city police stations were given tasks to improve their community policing, their public activities and on the basis of their performance the police stations were given awards, informed the officials on Tuesday.  

The drive was started from August 11 and concluded on 15. A five-member committee was formed to assess the work of police stations. Deputy commissioner of police Vineet Kapoor announced the names of the police station for their achievement during the drive in different categories. He added that because of nominal margin in many categories more than one police station has been included into the awards position. 

The DCP informed that the commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar have given instructions to all police stations including, Mahial Police station, traffic police station and AJAKS police stations, To conduct three activities in their police station areas.

“These three activities are related to decoration of the police station, community policing and activities done with the public like rallies, foot march, bike rallies, visiting local schools and participating in Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav, organising essay competition and other activities” the officer added.“Five member team was formed to take an assessment of the works done by the police station in-charges in which additional deputy commissioner of police Mahaveer Mujalde, Additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Richa Choubey, assistant commissioner of police Vikram Singh Raghuwanshi and Swati Murab, inspector community policing Ashish Bhattacharya were inducted in the team. The team has conducted the survey and the report was handed to the commissioner of police”, DCP added

Additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Richa Choubey informed that the motive of the contest is to bring out the police from conventional policing and to connect them to the people without disturbing the regular routine of the police personnel.

She informed that during their visit to the police stations, they found the place neat and clean, stations were well decorated and also they were wrapped in tricolour theme. Several police station in-charges had done various programme in a very short time, which is commendable.

Decoration category

  • First–Misrod and Arera hills.

  • Second –Kamla Nagar and MP Nagar

  • Third – Khajuri and traffic

  • Consolation – Chhola Mandir

Activities

  • First –Bagsewaniya

  • Second –Govindpura and Misrod

  • Third -Kohefiza and Gandhi Nagar

  • Consolation –Ashoka Garden and Mahila police station

Community policing

  • First –Jahangirabad

  • Second – Bagsewaniya and Kotwali

  • Third –Chhola Mandir and Misrod

  • Consolation –Arera Hills

