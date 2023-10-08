 Bhopal: Santvani Samaroh at Bharat Bhawan; Poems of Kabir Das, Amir Khusro, Mirabai Enthrall Audience
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance by dhrupad singer Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar and classical singer Ustad Salim Allahwale enthralled the audience at Bharat Bhavan on Saturday evening. The event was part of the second-day of the three-day concert Santvani Samaroh organised by Bharat Bhavan.

The event started off with the performance by singer Salim Allahwale from Bhopal. He presented saint and poet Kabir Das' Kya Tan Manjata Rahe, Ek Din Maati Mein Mil Jaana, Amir Khusro Mohe apne hi rang mein rang de rangle, Mirabai's Piya Bina Suna Laage Ji Maharo Des..., and Daras Bina Dukhan Lage Nain...

He wrapped up his performance with Amir Khusro's Chhap Tilak Sab Cheeni Re, Mose Naina Mila Ke...'. He was accompanied by Moin Allahwale on tabla, Mohammad Sabir on dholak, Mahesh Malik on violin and Shahid Masoom on synth.

The second-day of the concert ended with a performance by dhrupad singer Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar from Delhi. He presented the saint and poet's Hey Govind, Hey Gopala, in Raga Bageshwari , Meera Bai Darshan Deneáaao pyare. He also presented Amir Khusro and Brahmanand's compositions which enchanted the audience.

