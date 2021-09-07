Bhopal: Sanitation on hold, fogging on halt & waste collection irregular

BHOPAL: With viral fever gaining ground in the state capital, irregular waste collection and lack of sanitation in colonies has become a cause of concern for the residents.

Water accumulated in ditches and potholes has become a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases. Fogging in residential and public areas is an exercise rarely carried out by the civic body.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staffers are all bust with the Covid-19 vaccination drive and waste collection and cleanliness drive is not on their priority list, as of now, say residents. Huge pile up of waste has turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The residents in most parts of old Bhopal say that the waste collection is being carried out on alternate days. One can find the pile of waste near congested markets and colonies in the old city. The BMC officials have said that they are monitoring the waste collection in the state capital, however, they will look into the complaint if there are complaints.

BMC priority is vaccination now. Fogging is being done and it will soon be intensified , sanitization of colonies is also being carried out. Premshankar Shukla, BMC public relations officer (PRO)

Focus only on prime roads and posh localities: Shahid Ali, a former corporator of Shahjahanabad says, fogging, sanitation, waste collection and road sweeping are now secondary tasks for BMC officials. The prime roads and a few localities are in their priority list, while other areas, especially the old city, are being neglected, said the ex-corporator. The authorities are busy in Covid-19 vaccination only, he added.

‘Garbage collection only thrice a week’: Asif Zaki, a resident of Ahata Rustam Khan says the municipal waste collection vehicle visits their colony thrice a week. The residents thus have no option but to keep all the waste and garbage in their house for two-three days. A few people even throw garbage on the roads and vacant plots as there are no waste bins and foul smell emanating from waste is hard to bear, said Zaki. The Chief Minister’s house is located nearby but still the authorities are not bothered, he added.

‘Road leading to Navbahar Sabji Mandi filthy’

The road leading to Navbahar Sabji Mandi remains filthy, says former corporator Shahwar Mansuri. There used to be regular waste collection in the wards but for over two years, things have changed, said Mansuri, adding that garbage collection vehicles visit colonies in two days and the waste remains splattered on roads.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:10 PM IST