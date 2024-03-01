Bhopal: Sanitation Inspector Accused Of Sodomy Remanded In 2-Day Police Custody | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sanitation inspector at Berasia municipality, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sodomy, was produced in the court on Thursday, which sent him to police custody for two days. The Berasia police said that accused Brijesh Soni’s objectionable video with a kid aged 12 was making rounds on social media, after which people had created a ruckus outside the office, demanding his arrest.

The police verified the authenticity of the video and arrested him on Thursday. The kid was later traced by the police too and the police recorded his statements. He accused Soni of sodomising him, following which an FIR was lodged against Soni late on Wednesday night.

He was taken into custody by the cops and was produced in the court on Thursday. The court remanded him in two-day police custody. Investigating officials said they found ample objectionable content in Soni’s mobile phone and the recent video of him which went viral is two-month-old. The police said that the accused was already facing charges pertaining to unnatural sex prior to the recent incident.