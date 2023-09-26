Bhopal: Samman Nidhi Of Journalists Hiked To ₹20,000 Per Month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Samman Nidhi’ given to senior journalists has been increased to Rs 20,000 per month from Rs 10,000. On the death of a journalist receiving Samman Nidhi, a sum of Rs 8 lakh will be given to the spouse in toto.

Besides, financial assistance given to ailing journalists or their family members has also been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. The sum given in cases of serious disease has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The condition of Income Tax has also been abolished. The decisions to this effect were taken during the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister during the Journalist’s conclave had made the above announcement on December 7.

By amending the “Interest Grant Scheme on Housing Loan of Accredited Journalists”, the Cabinet gave approval to new scheme “Housing Loan and Education Loan Interest Grant Scheme 2023 for Accredited Journalists”.

Under the scheme, the maximum loan amount has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. State government will give a 5 per cent interest grant for five years on bank loans taken by journalists for the education of their children.

Under “Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme for Madhya Pradesh Communication Representatives,” premium taken from journalists will be as per the weighted premium rate of year 2022-23. State government will bear the cost of the increased premium. As per the new provision, the state government will bear the entire premium of journalists of more than 65 years of age and of their spouse.