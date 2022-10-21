Bhopal: Sahitya Akademi announces award for works in MP’s six dialects

Representative Picture |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi, Bhopal announced Sahityik Kriti Puraskar (Literary work awards) of six dialects of the state for year 2020 on Thursday.

The dialects included Malvi, Nimari, Bagheli, Bundeli, Bhili and Gondi. Rs 51,000 will be given to each awardee.

Director of the Sahitya Akademi , said that Shiv Chaurasia (Ujjain) will be feted with ‘Sant Pipa Memorial Award’ for his Malvi work 'Aso Malvo Hey Mahro'.

Meena Sakalle (Indore) will be awarded with ‘Sant Singh Ji Smriti Puraskar' for her Nimadi work 'Chandan ko Jhad’.

Ramsakha Namdev (Shahdol) will be presented ‘Shri Vishwanath Singh Judev Smriti Puraskar for his Bagheli work ‘Kese Kahi’ whereas Meenu Pandey 'Nayan' (Bhopal) will be awarded with Shri Chhatrasal Smriti Puraskar for his Bundeli works 'Bundeli Batras'.

Gajendra Arya (Jhabua) will be feted with ‘Tantya Bhil Smriti Puraskar’ for his Bhili work ‘'Tapra Tapra'. He said no literary work was received for 'Gondi Rani Durgavati Smriti Puraskar’.