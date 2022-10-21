e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Sahitya Akademi announces award for works in MP’s six dialects

Bhopal: Sahitya Akademi announces award for works in MP’s six dialects

Gajendra Arya to be feted with ‘Tantya Bhil Smriti Puraskar’; no entry received for 'Gondi Rani Durgavati Smriti Puraskar’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi, Bhopal announced Sahityik Kriti Puraskar (Literary work awards) of six dialects of the state for year 2020 on Thursday.

The dialects included Malvi, Nimari, Bagheli, Bundeli, Bhili and Gondi. Rs 51,000 will be given to each awardee.

Director of the Sahitya Akademi , said that Shiv Chaurasia (Ujjain) will be feted with ‘Sant Pipa Memorial Award’ for his Malvi work 'Aso Malvo Hey Mahro'.

Meena Sakalle (Indore) will be awarded with ‘Sant Singh Ji Smriti Puraskar' for her Nimadi work 'Chandan ko Jhad’.

Ramsakha Namdev (Shahdol) will be presented ‘Shri Vishwanath Singh Judev Smriti Puraskar for his Bagheli work ‘Kese Kahi’ whereas Meenu Pandey 'Nayan' (Bhopal) will be awarded with Shri Chhatrasal Smriti Puraskar for his Bundeli works 'Bundeli Batras'.

Gajendra Arya (Jhabua) will be feted with ‘Tantya Bhil Smriti Puraskar’ for his Bhili work ‘'Tapra Tapra'. He said no literary work was received for 'Gondi Rani Durgavati Smriti Puraskar’.

Read Also
Bhopal: Data entry of higher education institutions on AISHE portal must, says minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CM holds meeting with leading industrialists in Delhi

CM holds meeting with leading industrialists in Delhi

Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport observes ATC Day

Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport observes ATC Day

Bhopal: Sahitya Akademi announces award for works in MP’s six dialects

Bhopal: Sahitya Akademi announces award for works in MP’s six dialects

Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day today

Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day today

Vocal for Local: On Day 5, many artisans wait for first customer

Vocal for Local: On Day 5, many artisans wait for first customer