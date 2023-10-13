 Bhopal: RSC To Hold Events To Celebrate Solar Eclipse On Oct 14
Bhopal: RSC To Hold Events To Celebrate Solar Eclipse On Oct 14

Quiz, interactive sessions, demonstration to be held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhopal is going to organise a series of programmes to celebrate a rare Annular Solar Eclipse which will be visible in the world on October 14.

The events included an Online Interactive Session with Experts, Safe Observation of Sunspots with telescopic projected images, a Demonstration of a Solar Eclipse model showing different types of eclipses and an Open House Quiz on the topic 'The Sun: The Parent Star of Our Solar System. The special online interactive session with experts is being organised in collaboration with the Dept. of Astronomy, Astrophysics & Space Engineering, IIT, Indore on Saturday from 8:30 pm to 9.30 pm.

