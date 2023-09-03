Bhopal: RSC Holds Live Telecast Aditya L1 Launch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre (RSC) organised live telecast of the launch of Aditya L1 mission and an interactive session on sun in the city on Saturday. The event was organised to commemorate the successful launch of Aditya - L1 Mission by ISRO from Sriharikota on Saturday.

Centre’s project coordinator Saket Singh Kaurav informed participants, mostly school students, about how the mission started and why was it necessary? They were also told that Aditya L1 would go up to 15 lakh km under this mission.

The students asked questions about the mission. The participants were also given information related to the sun in the interactive session. An event, Aakash Darshan, was organised in which the sun and sunspots were observed through advanced computerised telescope through filters. About 150 students and people took part.

