Bhopal: Rotaries in bad shape, setback to beautification drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rotaries located at squares are in a bad shape at many places including prime locations of the state capital. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has allocated crores of rupees for beautification of rotaries and squares. But once they are constructed, they are left without maintenance, which reflects lethargic attitude of BMC. In Budhwara, rotaries are totally damaged and need urgent repair. The grills of rotaries have been damaged in New Market area. At 7 number bus stop, fountain began working recently. Leader of Opposition Sabista Zaki in BMC said, “BMC should look after all the squares and rotaries well. It is unfortunate that BMC’s focus is always on rotaries where VIP cavalcades pass. Most rotaries need a facelift. In Civil Lines after Polytechnic Square, rotary is not in proper shape.” Bhopal municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “We’re paying attention to all the rotaries and squares irrespective of VIP movement. We have a plan to install fountains at all the rotaries. There is scientific reason behind installation of fountain as dust particles settle down in vicinity. So, it purifies the atmosphere. But instead of fountains, statues are installed at rotaries, which pollute atmosphere. We are starting to install fountains.”