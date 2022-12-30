Bhopal: Roads under urban bodies to shine before elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just before the assembly elections, the roads of all urban bodies will shine. The government is ready to launch Kayakalp Abhiyan, so that the potholed thoroughfares cannot be a poll issue.

Most of the roads under the urban bodies will be rebuilt and covered with tar in three months. The government has sanctioned Rs 770 crore to give a facelift to 2,800-km road.

The administration has granted funds to urban bodies for restoring the roads after a long time, so that the civic bodies may not stop the work on the pretext of lack of money.

The roads coming under the urban bodies are in a poor nick, which may become a major issue during the elections.The Kayakalp Abhiyan has been launched so that the Congress cannot raise the issue of bad roads. The condition of roads has worsened because of heavy rainfall in the departing year.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself was angry about the condition of roads in Bhopal. Nevertheless, the civic bodies are being given funds only once and as an exceptional case. After the Chief Minister’s approval, the arrangements for the fund have been made in the budget.

According to the principal secretary of Urban Development Department Neeraj Mandloi, the money is given for refurbishing and repairing the roads. He further said that all the roads under the urban bodies would be restored.

