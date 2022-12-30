Bhopal: Cultural hubs pulsate with life 

Ravindra Bhavan Convention Centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After two years of Covid curbs, 2022 witnessed a wide range of cultural activities in the city. Here is a brief recap of major cultural events in the city during the year, which is on its way out.

Biggest auditorium opens

Ravindra Convention Centre - the biggest auditorium in the state - was inaugurated on Republic Day by Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Equipped with a 1500-seat main auditorium, meeting halls, banquet room and art gallery and costing Rs 48 crore, the Centre took six years to complete. Different sections of the Centre have been named after nine Hindustani classical ragas. Spread over 11,821 sq metres, it has state-of-the-art facilities for holding conferences, rehearsal rooms, audio and video recording studios, food court, library etc.

Patriotic fervour

Even as it poured outside, playback singer Shaan and his troupe drenched Bhopalites in patriotism at Ravindra Convention Centre for over three hours on August 15. It was packed to its capacity. The crowd was so huge that many people had to sit on the floor. The concert, Azadi Ka Mahaparv, was organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Film fest

Film actor Akshay Kumar was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the three-day Chitra Bharti Film Festival held in the new premises of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication at Bishankhedi on March 25. Akshay Kumar said that India had to wait for 70 years for a Prime Minister who could tell people of importance of having a toilet at home. Director of controversial film, The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri, was present. Film screenings, master classes and workshops were also held.

RakeshSaini

From abroad

The 7-day International Ramleela Utsav began at Ravindra Bhavan on October 16. The event was organised by the culture department in association with the ICCR. It was after a gap of 15 years that an International Ramleela Fest was organised in the city. Troupes from Thailand, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Malaysia staged episodes of Lord Rama at the fest.

‘Suno gaur se ..’

The trio of famous musician and composer Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performed on 67th Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day at Lal Parade Ground on November 1. From peppy number, Dil chahta hai to Suno gaur se duniya walo, the performance was lapped up by the audience. A dance drama Shiv Mahima was also staged. The chief minister sat through the performance.