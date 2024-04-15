Bhopal: Rly Ticket Touts Beat Passenger At Reservation Bldg

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Touts (unauthorized travel agents) bashed a passenger outside the railway reservation building located at the main railway station of Bhopal on Sunday. The man claimed that he came early to the station as he wanted to make sure that he gets a ticket but was allegedly beaten up by some touts.

Victim Ajmal Khan in his complaint to Government Railway police (GRP) said that on Sunday morning the touts beat him up at the gate of the reservation building for not giving them his place. Khan said that the reservation counter of Railways opens at eight in the morning but he had arrived at the building early.

As he was standing at the gate waiting for it to open so that he could go first at the counter to get the ticket, one Aamir came asking him to move away from the gate. He and his companions hurled abuses and even threatened to kill him if he did not move. When Khan objected, Aamir and four to five of his companions shoved and bashed him. Khan approached GRP and RPF and complained to them about Aamir and his men.

The police caught hold of the two of the five accused immediately but released them after 10 minutes. After being released, they came back to the reservation counter and started threatening him again, said Khan. Ajmal Khan said that every day, a large number of touts line up at these counters even before they open. They don't even have any form but then some people give forms to the touts standing in the queue and move away.

Team sent to arrest accused: Police

According to GRP, FIR has been registered against unidentified touts who have beaten a man at reservation buildings A team has been dispatched to arrest the accused.