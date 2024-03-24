Bhopal: RGPV To Approach Govt Again For Appointment Of Financial Controller |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The post of finance controller is still lying vacant at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV). Seeing the delay in this regard, the RGPV administration is considering approaching the government again for the appointment of financial controller. The first probe committee, which unearthed the financial irregularities of Rs 19.48 crores in RGPV, had strongly recommended appointment of financial controller in the varsity at the earliest.

RGPV Vice Chancellor Rupam Gupta told Free press that the varsity is yet to get a finance controller. And so the RGPV will again approach the government requesting it make an appointment to the post, he added. The VC is trying to streamline the things in varsity keeping in view the next academic calendar.

New committee yet to begin probe

The comprehensive probe committee formed to investigate multilayered financial irregularities at RGPV is yet to start its work. The delay is being caused due to the appointment of a financial expert as he/she will be part of the investigation team. “ We are waiting to get the financial expert from the finance department.

As soon as this is done we will start the investigation,” said a member of the probe team. The first meeting of this probe committee is likely to take place on Wednesday. Points of investigation, the direction of the probe will be discussed by the members. Notably, police’s Special Task Force is separately conducting a probe into the financial irregularities and had even arrested an accused Mayank on Friday.