Bhopal: RGPV Requests Govt To Depute Finance Controller

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst accusations of financial irregularities that took place during the tenure of former Vice Chancellor Professor Sunil Kumar, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has sought from the state government a finance controller to bring financial affairs of the university in order. The first probe committee, which had unearthed the financial anomalies of Rs 19.48 crores had also suggested appointment of a finance controller as the post has been lying vacant for a long time. The newly appointed VC Roopam Gupta told Free Press that the university has requested the government to provide a finance controller at earliest.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Team has so far recorded statements of new registrar Dr Mohan Sen and at least three staffers of the finance department. It would take time to bring things in order at the varsity. The finance department continues to be in a mess, said a senior officer of the varsity.

There is no bank ledger, besides still one is clueless about the number of bank accounts the varsity owns, he added. The rough estimate is that the university has around thirty bank accounts. The state government has constituted a new committee to conduct the wider probe into the financial related matters of the varsity. “Today we got the letter from the government stating that we are part of the wider committee which will look into the issues related to RGPV,” said one of the members of the new committee.

RGPV eyes A++ grade

Though alleged financial anomalies have cast shadow on the RGPV, it is not deterring the varsity to go ahead with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) process. In the last NAAC assessment, which took place in 2017, varsity was accredited with ‘A’ grade. Now with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), the varsity is now eyeing A++ grade from NAAC.