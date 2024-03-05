Bhopal: RGPV Not In Order; Unnumbered Note Sheets, Ambiguity On Bank Accounts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is nothing systematic in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) when it comes to maintaining the record of note sheets related to bank transactions and other documents. Most of the note sheets do not have a serial number and this was even noticed by the probe committee constituted by the government. Besides, it’s not clearly known the number of bank accounts varsity actually owns.

An officer, who was recently posted in varsity, received ambiguous replies when he tried to find out the number of bank accounts the university owned. While a few staffers told him that there could be around 22 bank accounts, there were others claiming at least 27.

The member of the probe committee which unearthed financial irregularity of Rs 19.48 crores, said when he was inquiring into the financial irregularities, the varsity could not provide most of the required documents.

The initial probe team had submitted a nine page probe report with 350 page annexure to the government. The committee also pitched for appointment of financial controller at the earliest. The post is lying vacant at the university.

An FIR has been registered against the RGPV's vice chancellor Sunil Kumar, who is on leave, and four others over alleged transferring of Rs 19.48 crore to private accounts.

Another probe committee in the offing

Technical education additional chief secretary Manu Shrivastava told Free Press that the government is trying to form another committee for a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities including financial issues at RGPV. The committee will comprise five members including two Charted Accountants, two persons from finance and an IAS officer. The committee will look into the steps to get the money back. The committee will dig into the last five years finance related decisions, transactions and people behind it.

All anomalies need to be probed

RGPV registrar Dr Mohan Sen told Free Press that the entire matter related to alleged irregularities has been given to the police and other authorities concerned. They will have to dig deep to bring out the truth. Along with financial, other irregularities at the varsity also need to be probed, he added.

No documentation of files

A senior officer of RGPV said that there is no documentation of the file at the varsity. “Note sheets have not been listed in serial order, many documents are missing and what is more surprising is that there is no assets management register of the varsity,” he added.

Two bank accounts frozen: The officer informed that as precautionary measures, the varsity’s bank accounts in Axis Bank and Union Bank have been frozen. There is inkling that around Rs 250 crores were allegedly transferred from Union Bank Account into Axis bank account.

ABVP’s Sandeep Vaishnaw said that ACS Manu Shrivastava has additional charge of the technical education department and so he is not able to give full attention to the department. Therefore, full time ACS for technical education shall be appointed, he said.