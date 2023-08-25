Bhopal: Retired MANIT Professor Stabbed During Robbery Bid, Accused Booked | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons who were trying to break into the house of an 84-year-old man, a retired professor from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), stabbed him during the robbery bid in the early hours of Thursday in the Chunabhatti locality of the city, the police said.

The police added that the retired professor was rushed to Bansal Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, while a case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Chunabhatti police station house officer (SHO) BK Sandhu said that the professor who sustained injuries in the incident has been identified as SC Garg (84). Garg resides in the Paraspar colony of Chunabhatti along with his son and daughter-in-law.

On Thursday morning at 4 am, he woke up as usual and went to the kitchen to open the back door, to facilitate the entry of fresh air inside the house.

A miscreant, who was present there beforehand and was in a bid to burgle the house stabbed Garh with a knife, following which he sustained injuries on his hand and chest.

The accused then realised that his robbery bid has been foiled, and jumped to the neighbouring house and fled from the spot. Garg screamed and alerted his son, as well as daughter-in-law, who rushed him to the hospital for speedy treatment.

The police were informed, who rushed to Garg’s house and inspected the spot. They have lodged a case against the unidentified accused and are sifting through the footages of CCTV cameras installed there, SHO Sandhu said.

