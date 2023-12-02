Bhopal: Results To Be Displayed On Govt Websites, Voter Helpline App

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Returning Officer and collector Asheesh Singh said all the arrangements were in place to display results of vote counting on screens. The results will also be displayed on website of Election Commission of India - https://results.eci.gov.in and on website of Chief Electoral Officer Madhya Pradesh - ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in.

Besides, results of vote counting will also be available on Voter Helpline App. For this, the app will have to be downloaded from Google Play Store. Processions, rallies etc can be taken out after counting of votes only after obtaining permission as per rules. A 3-layer security arrangement has been made at the counting venue where only authorised pass holders will be allowed to enter. Separate counting halls have been made for each Assembly constituency at the counting centre, where as per instructions of Election Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of EVMs and postal ballots.

Randomisation of counting personnel will be done at three levels. The first-level randomisation is over. The second-level randomisation will be held 24 hours before counting begins. The third randomisation will be held at 5 am on counting day. Observers have been appointed by Election Commission for counting of votes for all the Assembly constituencies. Second and third randomisation will be held in presence of observers.