Bhopal: Restaurant Operator Stabbed By 3


They got their food parcelled, and as soon as they received the bill, they objected to charges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men stabbed operator of a restaurant in Bairagarh after they had an argument with him over the bill that they had been given for purchasing food from there. The incident took place on Thursday late night.

The case was registered at the Bairagarh police station on Friday late night and police swung into action on Saturday.

Bairagarh police station incharge Kawaljeet Randhawa said Heeralaal, brother of restaurant owner Kamlesh Bhawnani, was injured. On Thursday late night, he was at the reception of the restaurant when Chandra Prakash Panjwani, Jitesh Waswani and Honey Khushlani reached the restaurant. They got their food parcelled, and as soon as they received the bill, they objected to charges. They landed into an altercation with Heeralaal and left restaurant.

Sometime later, Heeralaal shut the restaurant and left from there. He met the trio on way, who assaulted him and stabbed him. An attempt to murder case has been registered.

