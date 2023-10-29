Bhopal: Restaurant Employee Bludgeons Guard To Death

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by an employee of a restaurant in Eintkhedi on October 24. The deceased was identified as Kamal Singh Meena, 60, who worked as the security guard at the restaurant.

The accused, identified as Manish Vishwakarma, had joined the same restaurant 10 days ago. While Vishwakarma used to reside inside the restaurant, Meena used to guard it. Investigating officer (IO) Rajkumar Uikey told Free press that on Dussehra, as the eatery was shut, both Meena as well as Vishwakarma went inside to sleep.

At around 1:30 in the night, Meena woke up after hearing a sound. On checking, he found Vishwakarma stealing money from the eatery’s drawer. When Meena resisted the attempt, Vishwakarma hammered on his head with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot.

Following this, passers-by rushed Meena to hospital. He, however, succumbed to injuries on Saturday. A team from the Eintkhedi police station has left for Sagar to nab Vishwakarma.

