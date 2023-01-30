Bhopal: Reserve inspector suffers heart attack while playing cricket

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reserved Inspector Deepak Patil (45) posted in Bhopal police line suffered a heart attack while playing cricket on Old Campion ground on Sunday morning. He was rushed to National Hospital where his condition is said to be stable. According to official sources, RI Patil was playing cricket along with fellow police personnel on the Old Campion Ground on Sunday morning. He suddenly fell on the ground.

Fellow police officials present on the spot subjected him to Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), after which he was taken to the National Hospital located near Old Campion ground. Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar and other senior police officials also reached the hospital to know about Patil’s health. Official sources said that Patil had begun working out at gym in August 2021 as he was obese and weighed 109 kilograms. On doctor’s advice, he reduced 31 kilograms of extra fat within a year. He used to go to the gym on alternate days and used to go for a morning walk daily, officials added.

