 Bhopal: Resentment Brewing Against New Comers In Congress
Hoardings outside MPCC speak volumes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hoardings have been put up outside Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee office in Bhopal with a message. They say, “Don't punish true Congressmen, say no to independent candidates (who won in 2018 Assembly polls) this time. A question has to be asked. If Scindia is a traitor, can independent candidates of 2018 be loyal? Their credibility is at stake.”

The hoardings reflect resentment among old party members against those who joined Congress party recently. A Congress leader from Bhind, wishing anonymity said, “People already have issues with BJP leaders and if Congress party gives ticket to them, then results may go against Congress party”.

New entrants angry

The BJP leaders who joined Congress party two weeks back are annoyed with Congress party as they have not received any post. A leader who was BJP mandal president said, “Now, whenever I meet people, they ask about my credentials. At that time, I say I am a Congressman. But my friends taunt me that I am just a member of Congress party and not an office-bearer.” To this, a Congressman remarked, “It’s better to be a member instead of office-bearer because posts may go but membership remains.”

