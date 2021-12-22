Bhopal: Research seminar on ‘Art and craft traditions of denotified and nomadic tribes’ from December 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Janjaitya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi is going to organise a three-day research seminar on ‘Art and craft traditions of denotified and nomadic tribes’ at the MP Tribal Museum from December 25.

The three-day seminar will begin with the first lecture session on ‘Prachin Vadmay mein Shilp evam Kala’ at 12pm. Vibha Thakur from New Delhi will be the keynote speaker. The session will be presided over by Shyamsundar Dubey and conducted by research scholar Shubham Chauhan.

The second session will be held on the same day from 2.45 pm. Laxmikant Chandela from Chhindwara will be keynote speaker of the session. It will be presided over by Suvarna Tukaram Rao and conducted by Prof. Alpana Trivedi.

On the second day (December 26), the session will begin from 10.30 am on ‘Shilp evam kala sarjana ke sadhan’. Ganpat Indersinh Rathore from Ambajogai (Maharashtra) will be the keynote speaker. The session will be presided over by Brajendra Kumar Singhal, and conducted by Rahul Singh Parihar.

The second session of the day will be held on the same topic at 2.45 pm. Shrikrishna Kakde from Akola will be the keynote speaker. It will be presided over by Archana Sharma and conducted by Tikamani Patwari.

The two sessions will be organised on ‘Pradarshankari evam Rupankar Kalayein’ on the concluding day (December 27). Suryakant Bhagwan Bhise from Solapur and Tikamani Patwari from Chhindwara will be the keynote speakers. Research papers will be presented by the scholars. The report of the seminar will be presented by Chogalal Kumrawat from Khargone and Rajendra Malviya from Bhopal.

Director of the Akademi Dharmendra Pare said that they have been organising camps focusing on the culture, oral tradition, art and crafts skills of the denotified and nomadic tribes from the last year. In the sequence, this would be the third seminar centred on art and crafts tradition, Pare added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:57 PM IST