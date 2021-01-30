Bhopal reports lowest Covid vaccinations at 38%

Bhopal: On the last day of the pan-India vaccination programme on Saturday, Bhopal reported the lowest number of vaccinations with 38 per cent. The state capital reported 3,703 persons vaccinated at 100 session sites. Indore reported 53 per cent with 4,110 vaccinations at 67 session sites.

Madhya Pradesh, overall, recorded 298,761 vaccinations, which is only 53 per cent, at the end of the drive.

The lowest number of vaccinations were reported at Guna and Sehore, which reported 25 per cent each and Ashok Nagar reported 31 per cent, while Bhopal, as well as Khandwa, reported 38 per cent vaccinations each. Mandla reported 100 per cent among the districts in Madhya Pradesh on the last day of the pan-India vaccination programme.

Singrauli,Panna and Dindori reported above 80 per cent vaccinations. Singrauli reported 80 per cent, while Panna reported 86 per cent and Dindori reported 89 per cent.

Other districts which reported equal to, or below, 50 per cent vaccinations are Agar(41), Ashok Nagar(31), Barwani(50), Chhindwara(42), Datia(46), Harda(48), Jhabua(41), Katni(49), Khargone (48), Neemuch(44), Raisen(43), Ratlam(45), Sagar(39), Seoni(48), Shahdol(45), Shivpuri(41), Tikamgarh(47) and Umaria (50).