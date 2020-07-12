Bhopal reports highest one-day spike of 106 cases

Two more persons of a Hindi daily at Press Complex in MP Nagar have been diagnosed with the virus. One positive case each has been reported behind Bapu Ki Kutia(Roshanpura) and Sun City, Airport Road.

Two members of one family tested positive from Chuna Bhatti. Malviya Nagar and Kalpna Nagar reported two cases each. Fortune Enclave and Alkapuri reported one positive. Three positives have been reported from Priyadharshani Nagar.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Three doctors including TB Hospital, AIIMS’s lady doctor and GMC doctor have been tested positive for the infection. Arera Colony and 1100-Quarter have reported more positive cases. Positive cases are randomly surfacing at colonies along Misrod road. We are closely monitoring the situation. ”

Shahjahanabad reported five positives and Koh-e-Fiza reported seven. Jahangirabad reported four and Kotwali reported three. Managalwara reported three.