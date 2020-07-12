Bhopal: Aviation firm owners booked for molesting workers

BHOPAL: The Shahpura police on Sunday registered case against two owners of a firm for harassing two of their employees. The 22-year-old victims work in the firm engaged in aviation services in Shahpura. The firm is owned by Mohan Singh and Bhagat Singh.

Sub inspector Gausiya Sultan said Mohan first harassed a victim when she was leaving the office after duty hours. After she pushed him and ran away, he repeated the act with another employee at the time she was to about to leave the office an hour later.

The accused did not stop here but he kept on sending messages to one of the victims whole night and kept on calling her on phone till early morning. When she spoke to another victim about it, she told her that the accused harassed her too the same evening.

The two girls along with their others colleagues lodged a complaint with police. The victim told police that accused tried to hold her hand and when she resisted, he tried to force it.

Police have recorded statements of other girls working in the office. Police said Mohan Singh is the prime accused in the case. But the girls in their statements have alleged that Bhagat would also pass lewd comments on them. He was also present at the time the incidents, they said.