Bhopal: Getting poor quality of water? Blame it on lockdown

BHOPAL: The quality of water being supplied in the city has been hit due to lockdown, which ended recently. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fallen short of alum and chlorine required for treatment of water. The partially treated water is being supplied from upper lake and from Kolar division. The civic body did not procure and stock them in required quantity.

Besides, questions have been raised over quality of alum and chlorine as BMC is short of funds for buying them. The civic body seems to be using them in less quantity than required and that has affected water quality.

During three-month lockdown, the BMC officials used the chemicals that were in store. Once they fell short of them, the use was restricted to less than the requirement. Besides, the issue remained largely neglected as the civic body was busy combating COVID-19 during the lockdown.

A civic body official wishing anonymity admitted that there is shortage of funds to buy alum and chlorine. The civic body needs 1,300 metric tonne of alum and chlorine every month to treat water from upper lake and Kolar. About 45 MGD water is supplied from upper lake and Kolar in the city. The shortage of alum was reported at these two water sources.