Bhopal: Registering for covid vaccine shots a tough nut to crack

Vaccine against the virus came as the only ray of hope to be shielded against a pandemic that has claimed so many lives so far and keeps doing so. But, due to high traffic and mismanagement on the part of the government, getting the jab has now become a herculean task.

Girija Prabhakar, 25, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, says she has been trying to register online from Day 1. But the app shows ëno appointments are availableí in her area, she said. She says she tried all the hospitals listed under her zone for vaccination and not a single hospital showed the availability. The other problem she faced was that after registering, she did not get an OTP. She then had to try it through another phone, wherein OTP came after 30 minutes, while the validity to enter the code is only 1.30 minutes. Prabhakar says she kept trying for hours and once she was registered, there were no slots open.