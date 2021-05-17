Bhopal: Registering for covid vaccine shots a tough nut to crack

Bhopal: Registration for getting vaccine shot has become a tough nut to crack for the residents in the city. Minutes after the registration opened up for age bracket 18-44 years in India last month, the governmentís CoWin portal†and the AarogyaSetu app crashed for users across the country. Many complained that the site was not responsive, while others said they were not receiving a one-time password to finish the verification process.
The adults and young adults in Bhopal have been facing the same issue which is why they are yet to get the ëSuraksha Kavachí against the fatal virus.
Vaccine against the virus came as the only ray of hope to be shielded against a pandemic that has claimed so many lives so far and keeps doing so. But, due to high traffic and mismanagement on the part of the government, getting the jab has now become a herculean task.
Girija Prabhakar, 25, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, says she has been trying to register online from Day 1. But the app shows ëno appointments are availableí in her area, she said. She says she tried all the hospitals listed under her zone for vaccination and not a single hospital showed the availability. The other problem she faced was that after registering, she did not get an OTP. She then had to try it through another phone, wherein OTP came after 30 minutes, while the validity to enter the code is only 1.30 minutes. Prabhakar says she kept trying for hours and once she was registered, there were no slots open.
Atishay Ram, 38, a resident of Phanda, too faced†unavailability of slots at all the centres listed in his zone. He says he believes the process can be streamlined to guide the beneficiaries better. While†a technology model is†good and scalable, it is not working as advertised, he says.
A 30-year-old resident of Tulsi Nagar, Rutuja Banerjee, who tried to register five senior citizens also couldnít get the slots. She says it is better to start spot registrations as the online mode is clearly not working. She says before the portal was open for registration, there were concerns on how will the people in rural areas register and get the jab. But as the portal has now opened, the inefficiency of the government has uncloaked and lying bare.
CoWin has worked better
A social worker, Chinmay Godha, who has been helping out people with registrations and booking slots said out of three websites and apps available, CoWin has, so far, worked out better than others. Fewer vaccine shots available in the city have made it difficult to book a slot. As soon as the portal opens, they are filled. People need to have patience and be quick with their hands and network to book one.
He added that there were people who, due to some emergencies, were not able to make it to the centre at the scheduled time. The government should come up with an option where such people can cancel their appointment so that the slots could go to other people in line and wastage of vaccine could be avoided, he said.
