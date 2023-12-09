Bhopal: Rashtriya Natya And Samman Samaroh Begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five day ‘Rashtriya Natya and Samman Samaroh’ began with ‘Rang Sangeet’ dance drama and ‘Khushnuma Yaadon Ka Safarnama’ at Shaheed Bhawan on Friday.

Trikarshi Natya Sanstha organised the fest in the memory of Madhya Pradesh Shikhar Samman recipient theatre actor and director and founder of the sanstha KG Trivedi, who was known as K G Chacha.

The event began with ‘Ganesh Vandana’ under the direction of Morris Lazarus. The group of children and young artistes of Trikarshi presented one after another the musical compositions of all those composers who were used by KG Chacha in his plays. Apart from Morris Lazarus, these music directors included Surendra Wankhede, Vaibhav Rakhe, Ravilal Sangade and Anil Sansare.

Various speakers expressed their views on the creative personality and work of Trivedi. Among the speakers, Girija Shankar, Anup Joshi 'Bunty', Swastika Chakraborty, Amitabh Anuragi, Morris Lazarus and Ashish Srivastava shared their memories of Trivedi and paid emotional tribute to him.

Besides, a dance drama depicting these happy memories was also presented under the direction of young choreographer Milind Dabhade. A documentary titled Safarnama, produced by Adarsh Sharma, was also screened. Many disciples of Trivedi have come from other cities to participate in the event. A play ‘Hastinapur,’ directed by K G Trivedi will be staged on Saturday.