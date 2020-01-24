Bhopal: Rare books in ruins at Central Library

BHOPAL: More than 5,500 rare books have turned into vestige at Maulana Azad Central Library as its management has failed to upkeep them.

The institutions they have sought help from to preserve the books, too, declined to deploy their hands.

Central Library has a huge collection of books which are more than 100 years old, most of them in Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages. But it is impossible to determine which is just old and which one is rare too, said the chief librarian of the library since 2008, Vandana Sharma.

The library committee lacks experts who could go through the book and tell which all of those are the period pieces. The authority has failed to decide their fate and termites have decided what to dine on.

The administration has approached more than half a dozen organisations that could help the library determine which books to write off and which not to, but has failed to arrange a proper medium.