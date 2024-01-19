Bhopal: Ramcharitmans In Mirrored Text To Be Sent To Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the day of consecration of Rama idol in Ayodhya approaches, city resident Kanishka Singh, the 32-year-old spiritual healer from Bhopal, has penned the entire Ramcharitmanas in mirror image, an intricate style where the viewer sees it as an inverted reflection. The mirrored Ramcharitmanas written on one side of A4-sized loose sheets, runs across 1,005 pages, capturing the timeless tale of Lord Ram. Kanishka writes mirrored text in Hindi and English. Despite the challenges posed by board exams and her commitment as a national roller skating player, she completed the extraordinary writing feat at the age of 18 after three years of hard work effort.

Now, after 14 years, she is sending her work to Ayodhya. “I was divinely guided. This is a God-given gift, not something I learned. The inspiration to write Ramcharitmanas struck me because people read it and keep it in their houses. God motivated me to embark on this journey. I aim to send this divine creation to Ayodhya,” she said. Kanishka is a proprietor of crystal business entity. Mirror writing is formed by writing in the direction that is the reverse of the natural way for a given language, such that the result is the mirror image. It appears normal when it is reflected in a mirror.