Bhopal: Huge Rangoli Of Lord Ram Prepared With 50 Kg Colours At Boat Club Ahead Of Ayodhya Temple Inauguration

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Bhopal district administration is getting a rangoli portrait of Lord Ram prepared with 50 kg of colour at Boat Club in the city.

The rangoli portrait is likely to get ready by the end of the day on Friday. According to the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Bhopal district Arun Sharma, the portrait is being prepared on the instruction of the district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

The artist who is preparing the rangoli, Santosh Patel, a resident of Chhattisgarh, told ANI, "I along with my two associates are making a portrait of Lord Ram on the occassion of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The portrait will be ready by today's end of the day and about 50 kg of colours are being used to make the portrait." Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the trucks carrying 5 Lakh Laddus as prasad from the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain to Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir.

The CM showed the flag to trucks from Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

On the call of CM Yadav, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee prepared 5 lakh laddus and packed it in the containers to send it to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Chief Minister's office wrote on X, "CM Yadav flagged off the Prasad rath of 5 lakh laddus being sent by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Ujjain to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Ram. The CM showed the flag at Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal." Meanwhile, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ram Temple, Ayodhya, on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' was carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.