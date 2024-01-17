Bhopal: Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana Out Of Stock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya on January 22 has led to rise in demand for holy scriptures like Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana, Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa in addition to saffron flags, scarves and torans. City’s only outlet of Geeta Press, Gorakhpur, has run out of stock of copies of Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas and Valmiki’s Ramayana.

Dinesh Gautam, who owns the outlet located on Hoshangabad Road, said 100 copies of Ramcharitmanas were sold in last five days. People are also purchasing Ramayana, Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa, he said. “The demand has grown by at least 60 per cent,” Gautam told Free Press, adding that anticipating a higher demand, Gita Press had increased the print order for Ramcharitmanas but it was not sufficient to meet the demand. “We are placing an order for 200 copies today (Wednesday),” he said.

Anand Wadhwani, the owner of Wadhwani Cloth Traders at Azad Market, said he had never seen such a demand for saffron flags, scarves and torans.” He placed orders for 500 dozen flags, scarves and torans. Some have Jai Shri Ram printed on them while others carry sketches of Rama and Hanuman. “Workers of BJP and Hindu outfits are main purchasers,” he said. Wadwani, who buys stocks from Mathura and Delhi, said entire stock was sold out and he placed fresh orders. “I don’t know whether the demand will remain high even after January 22,” he said.

Shivam Chaurasia of Shivraj Pujan Samagri, New Market, is selling scarves and flags with different designs. “Yes, they are in demand. I sold 10 flags since this morning,” he said. Mrignaynee Emporium run by MP Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, has decided to get 50 metal plates showing Ram Darbar made by Lalaram Soni, an artisan from a village near Orchha. Manager of Emporium at Jawahar Chowk, ML Sharma, said Ram Darbar would be etched on a plate made of panchdhatu - gold, silver, kaskut, brass and copper.

“We will exhibit them from January 19-22 and if the demand exceeds the number of pieces available, we will select the buyers through a lottery,” he said. Besides, the miniatures of Ram Temple in metal, wood and sandstone are available. Owner of Trophy House, a shop in MP Nagar, Hakimuddin said he sold 20 pieces of miniatures especially wooden one in last one week.