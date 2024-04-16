Bhopal: Ram Van Gaman Path Works To Pick Pace After LS Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works to develop the Ram Gaman Path and Lord Krishna have taken a backseat due to the Lok Sabha elections and the model code of conduct (MCC). Once the general elections get over, they are all set to pick up speed as the state government is deeply interested in both the projects. Culture, Urban Administration and some other departments have been clubbed together to realise the ambitious projects.

The Culture department is the coordinator of the projects. Before implementation of the MCC, some exercise was done over the Ram Gaman Path project. Even a few meetings have taken place in this regard and some decisions were taken. However, the project of developing places connected with Lord Krishna is yet to take off.

A senior officer of the culture department said some discussion was done at a higher level in the government over Krishna related projects. But no other steps could be taken further in this regard. Even the Krishna Nyas are yet to be constituted. Sources in the culture department said that the Centre had identified 23 places connected with Lord Ram in eight districts in the state, including Umaria, Shahdol, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, Panna, Katni and Narmadapuram.

At these places, there are various relics of the Ram-related era, including ashrams and ghats etc. During His exile, Lord Ram spent most of the time in Chitrakoot. The Urban Administration department through the ADB has come up with a plan to develop Ram related spots by the whopping sum of Rs 385 crore. As far as Lord Krishna connection is concerned He came to do studies in Sandipani Ashram of Ujjain. It is also learnt that while becoming the “Runchor'' Lord Krishna had passed through Madhya Pradesh. A deep study will be done to identify the places connected with Lord Krishna.