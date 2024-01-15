Bhopal: Ram Van Gaman Path Trust Meeting In Chitrakoot Today, CM To Be Present

CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the Ram Van Gaman Path trust to develop the areas where Ram stayed during his exile will be held at Chitrakoot on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present at the meeting. Before the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the state government may take some decisions on Ram Van Gaman Path. The Ram Van Gaman Path Trust consists of 11 departments, collectors of eight districts and commissioners of five divisions.

The Chief Secretary and the officers of the finance, Dharmik Nyas, forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, urban development, cultural, tourism, PWD, environment, revenue and public relations departments have been included in the trust. The plans of the trust may be discussed at the meeting. The Kamdagiri Parikrama Path, development of various Ghats and other projects may come up for discussion.

The construction of Ram Van Gaman Path work is going on very fast in UP and Chhattisgarh, but the trust has yet to function in MP. Although the government has announced so many times that the work of Ram Van Gaman Path will begin, it did not happen. It is expected that the work of Ram Van Gaman Path may start after the meeting.