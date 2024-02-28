Bhopal: Rajiv Verma, Anup Joshi To Get Sangeet Natak Akademi Award | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor and director Rajiv Verma and Anup Joshi Bunty from Bhopal will receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2023. The Akademi gave the award to the two eminent personalities for acting and Allied Theatre Arts - Lighting in the senior category. The Akademi announced the awards for the year 2022- 2023 on Tuesday late night.

It is the highest and prestigious award in the field of performing arts, theatre, music and dance. Verma,74, who has been associated with the acting since1987 told Free Press that it felt good to get recognition for work. It gives new energy and power, he said, adding that this was the highest award for acting in India.

“Some people told me that I got the award late. But I think it’s good that your work has been recognised, age doesn’t matter,” Verma added. Similarly, Joshi who has been in the profession for 40 years said it was a proud moment for every artiste to get the highest award.“

It is the wish of every artiste to get the award from the President,” he said, adding, “I don’t know who chose my name for the award. I never told anyone about this because I believe in doing work honestly.” Theatre artiste Shruti Singh from Bhopal has been selected Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar for 2023. The fellowships and awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a special ceremony.