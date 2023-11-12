 Bhopal: Rajasthan’s Pooja Chowki On Display At IGRMS's Second Exhibit Of The Week
Rajasthan’s Pooja Chowki is a wooden Seat For Deity At IGRMS. It is part of ‘Second Exhibit of the Week’ of November.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pooja Chowki, a wooden seat for deity is on display at social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal under ‘Second Exhibit of the Week’ of the month. 

The exhibition began on Saturday. The exhibit was collected from Nathdwara, Rajasthan in 2017. Director of IGRMS, Amithabh Pandey said that the Pooja chowki is a square shaped wooden seat for deity. 

It is adorned with vibrant colours and embossed with intricate Meenakari patterns. It is locally known as Meenakari pooja Bajot. It is used in religious ceremonies, placed in the pooja room to display idols and other ritual items. 

article-image

The Chowki has four legs and a Meenakari designed peacock in the centre. The peacock represents beauty, grace and spirituality. The Chowki has a beautiful carved brass sheet made with a boundary on its four sides. 

The upper portion of the Chowki is decorated with bright colours and a floral pattern that makes the chowki very attractive. It takes 20 to 30 days for the artisans to make the intricate Meenakari work on the chowki. 

Mainly red, green and white colours dominate this art of enamelling. 

Visitors can see this object from home through the Official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=522) and Facebook site (https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumMankind), Instagram and twitter page of the museum.

