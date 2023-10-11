Bhopal: Raisen Police Seize Rs 23 Lakh, 15 Kg Silver

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raisen police have seized more than Rs 21 lakh in cash, over 15 kgs of silver and 71 grams of gold jewellery during a vehicle search on Vidisha-Bhopal road in Sanchi on Wednesday, the police said. As the model code of conduct (MCC) has been enforced in the state after the announcement of the dates of the assembly elections, the police and the administration is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of cash, jewellery, liquor and other items, which can be used by the candidates to lure the voters.

SDOP Raisen Mohan Sarwan said that the police received a tip-off that cash and other valuables were being transported in a car. The police erected barricades and searched vehicles crossing the area. During the search at around 9 am, the police spotted the car and found Rs 21.32 lakh unaccounted cash, 15.410 kilogram silver in the form of bricks and 71 grams of gold jewellery. The vehicle is owned by Akash Jain, a resident of Ganjbasoda, who was present in the car.

The police informed the issue to the Static Surveillance Team, which reached the spot. The seizure process was done in the presence of ADM Raisen Abhishek Dubey, officials of income tax and officials of other departments. The seized items have been deposited in the treasury.

