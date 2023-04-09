 Bhopal: Rain proves dampener, Women Cong ends agitation against Vijayvargiya
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain proved to be dampener as demonstration staged by members of Women Congress at BJP MLA Akash Vijyavargiya’s house here on Saturday had to be stopped. As rain lashed city, they had to end their agitation.

They were protesting against statements given by his father and national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on women’s dresses. In the statement, he had said that the dresses which girls wear make them look like Shurpnakha, the sister of anti-hero Ravana in Ramayan. This sparked controversy and Women Congress staged demonstration.

In Bhopal, State Women Congress president Vibha Patel, Aprijita Pandey, Farahana Khan, district women Congress president Santosh Kansana and other women activists staged demonstration at the house of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. They were carrying flowers of Besharm plant and the photograph of Hanuman.

Bjp leaders can’t tell women what to wear, they said. Congress spokesperson Sangita Sharma said “Kailash ji, change the way you look at girls. Once you change your attitude, girls will appear Goddess to you, the form of Shakti. Otherwise, it will not take time for girls to become Mahakali”.

