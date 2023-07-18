Bhopal: Rain Pounds Bhopal, Areas Waterlogged

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, maling people housebound in many areas. Rain water entered several residential colonies, which remained waterlogged for most part of the day. Roads too were waterlogged and it took couple of hours to drain out water. As roads were lost to rain water, commuters faced problems.

They had to wade through waterlogged roads in many pockets of the city. In Old Bhopal, Nishatpura under bridge, Karond Mandi, Shiv Nagar, Alpana Tiraha, Hamidia Road, Nadra Bus were inundated. Nishantpura underpass, which was filled with water, created problem for commuters.

Colonies in new Bhopal like Prospera, Palm Crest, Priyadarshani, Gaytri Vihar, Rameshwara Delux, Sneh Nagar, Mahinideep and others too remained waterlogged.

Residents of Trilanga, Gulmohar, Shahpura faced similar problems. Commuters faced problems on roads leading to Aura Mall and Shahpura police station.

Potholed roads made commuting worse. In many areas, rain water did not drain out as roads are under repair and their construction is underway.

Residents blamed Bhopal Municipal Corporation for not laying drains and roads in a proper way.

Kolans river

The catchment area of Kolans river, which flows though Sehore district, lies in Bhopal district. As the river swelled due to heavy rain, water level in Bhopalís Upper Lake increased to 1661.45ft, according to Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)