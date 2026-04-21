Bhopal Railway Update: Yard Upgrade To Reduce Train Delays At Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Yard Upgrade To Reduce Delays And Improve Train Movement At Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To reduce train delays and ease movement, preparations have begun at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal.

Old civil structures in the yard will be shifted, and new loop lines will be constructed on the up and down lines as part of the upgrade. The project will be completed within nine months.

These will be additional tracks where trains can be temporarily halted or allowed to pass through. This will significantly reduce delays caused by "cross-movements" instances where trains must wait to pave way for another.

Consequently, operational bottlenecks regarding train arrivals and departures are expected to be largely eliminated.

Reports indicate that the project also includes the construction of two new stabling lines.

It is worth noting that currently, trains are often forced to halt due to excessive congestion on a single track.

At present, due to space constraints, trains frequently have to be held on the main line, disrupting the movement of other trains.

Railway authorities anticipate that once the work is finished, the yard's capacity will increase, enabling more organised and efficient train operations.

Less congestion, less delay

There will be less delay in trains and platforms will be available on time.

At present, many times the train remains standing on the outer platform despite the platform being vacant, but this will happen less in the new system.

There will also be less congestion in trains during peak hours and the problem of one train stopping due to another train will reduce.

This will make the journey easier and more reliable.

This change will also be beneficial for the Railways, because smooth operations will save both time and fuel. Overall, this work is considered an important step towards preparing Rani Kamlapati station for the increasing traffic in the future.