Bhopal: Rahul to hold first meeting over MP polls on May 24

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi who has been keeping away from Madhya Pradesh seems to have been enthusiastic after the Congress’s victory in Karnataka.

On May 24, Rahul is going to hold the first meeting with the party leaders to discuss Madhya Pradesh election. All the important leaders of the state have been called to the meeting to be held in New Delhi.

President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath, leader of opposition Govind Singh, senior leader of the party Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachori, Arun Yadav and Ajay Singh will attend it.

Rahul Gandhi’s trips to the state will also be discussed at the meeting. Rahul may soon initiate electioneering in the state, and may hold his first rally in Gwalior.

Before this, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Jabalpur on June 12, so the meeting will discuss this issue, too.

Election strategy and the issues to be raised against the state government will be discussed at the meeting.