Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi should look into 1962 happenings, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his disparaging comment against Indian soldiers with regard to stand-off between India and China on the border.

He was speaking to media persons after BJP meeting held in Katni on Saturday. He said Rahul Gandhi should remember what was the situation in 1962, and how much land was wrested by China?

He reminded Rahul Gandhi that when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister of India, even small countries would challenge India.

“ Now, India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emerging as a mighty country and gives a befitting reply to any country, which dares to look at India with evil intention,” Chouhan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will not interfere with any other country, but on being provoked, it will not spare anyone.