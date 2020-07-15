Bhopal Qazi appeals to avoid gatherings at mosques

BHOPAL: City qazi has appealed to all Muslims besides clerics not to allow gatherings at mosques. The appeal was released after a meeting with district administration on Wednesday.

After district administration decided to restrict gatherings at religious places to stop spread of corona pandemic, city qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadwi made an appeal to head clerics of mosques to spread awareness that people should stop coming to mosques for regular prayers.

“As per government decision, not more than five people should gather in mosques for prayers. Even community prayer for Eid-ul-Azha will be held at homes,” he said. Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 1.