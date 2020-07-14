Coronavirus in Bhopal: No installation of idol, Durga Pujo celebration to be streamed online

The country has seen a hike in the cases of COVID in Unlock 2.0. Various regions are trying to combat the pandemic by imposing lockdown. Recently, the state governments introduced the 'Sunday Lockdown' to curb the surge in the corona cases while few have also kept districts under complete lockdown till July 31.

With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in a day, India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours.

In view to contain the coronavirus, Bengali Association, TT Nagar, Bhopal in its executive meeting held on July passed the following Resolution :

- No installation of the idol of Goddess Durga to celebrate Durga Pujo this year.

- To celebrate symbolically by way of Ghot Pujo.

- No priest will be called from Kolkata.

- No Bhog to be held for the general public or EC members.

- No Anjuli for the general public or nor EC members.

- No cultural events for the public during day time or evening.

- No Aroti /No Public Gathering/Personal Pujo etc.

- In case any one wishes to perform individual puja on any day, they need to give their offerings i.e. amount and items over mobile and remittances by paytm or goggle pay. One will have to inform about name and gotra. Association will inform when the puja is performed. Devotees can collect prasad at their convenience later.

- However, for chanda and donations appeal shall be made as this is necessary to run the temple and meet other expenses.

- All EC members will have to give their fixed contributions as usual & further assist to mobilise more donations as sponsorships are likely to be affected.

- It was also decided to go in for Digital Cultural Program for all the three days of Durga Puja by our Cultural Team.

- Any other future developments shall be informed.