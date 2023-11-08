Bhopal: Qawwal Nizami Brothers' Rendition Of Qawwalis Enthrall Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “The rhythms and melodies of qawwali unite God, love and music and it is the physical and musical spiritual expression of the Sufi tradition in South Asia,” said noted Qawwal Nizam Sultan ji brothers.

They said qawwali is actually the hymn-kirtan of Sufis and the aim of qawwali is to create a supernatural feeling of spiritual joy in its listeners. “Qawwali sirf ishwar ki Ibadat nahi balki mohabbat ki khushboo hai (Qawwali is not just the worship of God but the fragrance of love),” they added.

Qawwal Azam Nizami and Nazim Nizami were speaking at a concert, organised by Spic Macay Bhopal Chapter at different educational institutions in the city.

They told the students that Sufis consider God as their beloved. The formless God is the most special lover and confidant of the Sufis, in whose love they remain restless all the time.

The duo began their performance with ‘Allah Hu..’. After that different songs were presented. They presented ‘Bhar Do Jholi…,’ ‘ Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini…,’ and ‘ Damadam Mast Kalandar etc. on the demand of students which they enjoyed a lot.

Students and faculty of a private college danced to the songs ‘Damadam mast kalandar…,’ and ‘Mere rashke qamar. They ended the performance with 'Aaj rang hai ae maa rang hai ri…’.

