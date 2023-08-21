Bhopal: PWD Minister Stopped From Attending BJP Executive Meet

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Gopal Bhargava lost his cool when he was stopped by a policeman in civil dress from entering the hall where BJP state executive committee meeting was underway in Gwalior on Sunday.

A miffed Bhargava said, “What kind of drama is this…worthless people have been deployed..they will frisk ..?” He said he would speak to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this connection.

Seeing the situation going out of control, senior police officials approached Bhargava and sought apology. Finally, Bhargava attended the party meeting. Later, Bhargava spoke to media persons. He said policeman was in civil dress and was discharging his duty. There was no ill feeling, he added. BJP had organised state executive meeting at hall of Jiwaji University in Gwalior. When Bhargava tried to enter the meeting hall from gate number two, he was stopped by cops who thought he was a local BJP leader. When Bhargava demanded to know the reason, policemen said he was not permitted to enter. Hearing this, Bhargava lost cool.

The BJP State Executive Committee was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP President VD Sharma, all ministers and state BJP incharge and Union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)