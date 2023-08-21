 Bhopal: PWD Minister Stopped From Attending BJP Executive Meet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PWD Minister Stopped From Attending BJP Executive Meet

Bhopal: PWD Minister Stopped From Attending BJP Executive Meet

Miffed Bhargava breathes fire, senior cops seeks apology

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Gopal Bhargava lost his cool when he was stopped by a policeman in civil dress from entering the hall where BJP state executive committee meeting was underway in Gwalior on Sunday.

A miffed Bhargava said, “What kind of drama is this…worthless people have been deployed..they will frisk ..?” He said he would speak to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this connection.

Seeing the situation going out of control, senior police officials approached Bhargava and sought apology. Finally, Bhargava attended the party meeting. Later, Bhargava spoke to media persons. He said policeman was in civil dress and was discharging his duty. There was no ill feeling, he added. BJP had organised state executive meeting at hall of Jiwaji University in Gwalior. When Bhargava tried to enter the meeting hall from gate number two, he was stopped by cops who thought he was a local BJP leader. When Bhargava demanded to know the reason, policemen said he was not permitted to enter. Hearing this, Bhargava lost cool.

The BJP State Executive Committee was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP President VD Sharma, all ministers and state BJP incharge and Union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe over fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate with names...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Few Takers For Van Vihar Online Ticket System

Bhopal: Few Takers For Van Vihar Online Ticket System

Bhopal: Private Data Of 687 Bhopalites Compromised In Past Seven Months

Bhopal: Private Data Of 687 Bhopalites Compromised In Past Seven Months

Bhopal: 27 Cyber Experts To Join Forces With Police To Track Scammers

Bhopal: 27 Cyber Experts To Join Forces With Police To Track Scammers

Bhopal: Kejriwal Offers 10 Guarantees If AAP Forms Govt In MP

Bhopal: Kejriwal Offers 10 Guarantees If AAP Forms Govt In MP

Bhopal: BJP Govt’s Report Card Is Of Failed Child: Tankha

Bhopal: BJP Govt’s Report Card Is Of Failed Child: Tankha