Bhopal: Pvt and govt sector should work together to strengthen maize value chain, says minister Dattigaon

Bhopal: To strengthen the maize value chain in the country, there is a need for government and private sector to work together under the PPP model. Minister for Industry Policy and Investment Promotion, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, said this at the seventh India Maize Summit, organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI).

Addressing online session, Dattigaon said that the maize value chain has been impacted by multiple challenges like low farm productivity, improper storage, poor harvest, amongst others.

“Looking at the increasing demand for maize in poultry consumption, breakfast cereals and industrial demand for starch, we have felt the need to set up small processing units to that effect. Focus is required by both private and government sectors and stakeholders for effective R&D in the maize value chain,” he said.

The government has an ambitious target for ethanol and ethanol requires maize among other things. There are huge possibilities and this is one potential area that needs to be harnessed, he said.

The minister further said that FICCI can help in finding new ways and possibilities of helping reach better technology, quality inputs, farm level infrastructure development, and setting up quality processing units.

Speaking at the summit SK Malhotra, agriculture commissioner, ministry of agriculture & farmers’ welfare, government of India, said, “Through our national food security mission programme we are putting all our efforts to have productivity-led growth as well as area-led growth. Through our national Food Security Mission, we are promoting new varieties that are less than 10 years old.”

Prof Vijay Paul Sharma, chairman, commission for agricultural costs and prices, government of India said, there has been a significant increase in productivity and because of better profitability, maize farmers have also reallocated space for the grain.

Elaborating on the versatility of the grain, Amit Sachdeva, regional consultant – South Asia, (Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka), US Grains Council, said that more than 3000 products use corn as one of their raw materials.