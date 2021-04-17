In Bhopal crematorium, urns containing ashes pile up as Covid cases mount

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the coronavirus pandemic rages in Madhya Pradesh, there is also an increase in the number of the urns containing ashes of the dead being kept at the Bhopal's only crematorium where the last rites of COVID-19 patients are allowed, an office bearer of the crematorium said on Saturday.

Bhadbhada Vishramghat's management committee secretary Mamtesh Sharma told PTI that more than 150 urns containing ashes are currently kept in the lockers at the crematorium even as the number of lockers is being increased to create the space for the storage of at least 500 urns.

Bhadbhada Vishramghat is the only Hindu crematorium in Bhopal where cremation of COVID-19 victims is allowed. However, people are also going to other crematoriums because of the rise in COVID-19 deaths, he said.