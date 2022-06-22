e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Public awareness camp under de-addiction campaign

Social Justice Department and Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Bhopal, jointly organised the camp under liquor de-addiction campaign fortnight, which began from June 12-26.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness camp was organised at Kolar Tiraha slum area in the?? city on Wednesday.

People living in the slum area were made aware about de-addiction. They were informed about the adverse effects of addiction. People were administered an oath to quit consuming intoxicants. They were examined at the camp . Homoeopathic medicines were distributed to prevent addiction.

