Bhopal: Public awareness camp under de-addiction campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness camp was organised at Kolar Tiraha slum area in the?? city on Wednesday.

Social Justice Department and Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Bhopal, jointly organised the camp under liquor de-addiction campaign fortnight, which began from June 12-26.

People living in the slum area were made aware about de-addiction. They were informed about the adverse effects of addiction. People were administered an oath to quit consuming intoxicants. They were examined at the camp . Homoeopathic medicines were distributed to prevent addiction.